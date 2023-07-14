FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The top-ranked prospect in the San Diego Padres minor league system is moving on from the Summit City, as shortstop Jackson Merrill has been promoted from the TinCaps to Double-A San Antonio.

The Padres made a number of moves (listed below) throughout their minor league system on Friday, with Merrill being the most notable.

Merrill, ranked as the 10th-best prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com, played in 68 games this summer for the TinCaps. The 20-year old from Maryland hit .280 over 68 games with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, and 10 stolen bases.

The TinCaps are set to open a 3-game series at the Great Lakes Loons on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Friday, July 14, 2023

Infielder Kervín Pichardo transferred from Double-A San Antonio to High-A Fort Wayne

transferred from Double-A San Antonio to High-A Fort Wayne Right-handed pitcher Edwuin Bencomo transferred from Double-A San Antonio to High-A Fort Wayne

transferred from Double-A San Antonio to High-A Fort Wayne Infielder J ackson Merrill transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio Infielder Marcos Castañon transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio Right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio Right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio Right-handed pitcher Jairo Iriarte transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio Left-handed pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne

Effective Saturday, July 8, 2023

Left-handed pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos returned from rehab and reinstated from Fort Wayne 7-Day Injured List