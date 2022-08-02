FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Padres made a third deal in the last two days involving the TinCaps leading up to Tuesday MLB trade deadline, as the organization shipped outfielder Corey Rosier and infielder Max Ferguson to the Boston Red Sox along with major league first baseman Eric Hosmer and cash for pitcher Jake Groome.

The deal is aimed to free the Padres from Hosmer’s big money contract. After this season Hosmer has three years and $39 million left on a the 8-year, $144 million contract he signed with San Diego in 2018 in addition to the approximate $5 million he’s owed for the rest of the 2022 season.

Rosier has been one of Fort Wayne’s top position players since day one of the season. He was hitting .263 with a .381 on base percentage. He’s scored 69 runs and stolen 33 bases – both tops on the TinCaps.

Ferguson was a fifth-round draft pick out of the University of Tennessee by San Diego in 2021. He was called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore a little over a month ago, where he stole 51 bases in 64 games for the Storm this season. He has struggled since suiting up for Fort Wayne, hitting .162 with 4 stolen bases in 27 games.

The Padres dealt TinCaps star outfielder Robert Hassell III earlier in the day to the Nationals organization as pat of a package for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. On Monday, the Padres traded TinCaps ace Robert Gasser to the Brewers organization as part of a deal for All-Star closer Josh Hader.