FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne led Lake County 4-2 after five innings but couldn’t hold on – in part because of some shaky defense – yielding eight unanswered runs in a 10-4 loss to the Captains on Friday night at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps committed three errors on the game while giving up three unearned runs.

Joshua Mears and Lucas Dunn led the TinCaps attack. Mears was 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBI while Dunn was 3-for-4 with a double and triple.

The TinCaps and Captains will play game five of their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. Saturday at Parkview Field.