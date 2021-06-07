Tincaps split series with the Kernels after an 11-3 finale loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell in the series finale to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins affiliate) at Parkview Field on Sunday afternoon, 11-3.

The Kernels’ offense started within the first minute of the game, when Cedar Rapids second baseman Spencer Steer took TinCaps starting pitcher Moises Lugo deep to left as the first hitter of the contest. Steer homered again in the sixth inning, collecting a three-hit and multi-home run game on his first full day as a Twins Top 30 Prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

For Fort Wayne (13-16), their offensive highlights came in the fifth inning, when right fielder Agustin Ruiz blasted his eighth home run of the season out to right field. Ruiz’s two-run shot puts him into a tie for the second-highest home run total in High-A Central with eight, and his 24 RBIs are also the second-highest total in the league.

Also in the fifth, TinCaps catcher Jonny Homza laced a double down the left-field line, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

On June 6, Cedar Rapids pulled away with a six-run sixth. Including the Steer home run, all six runs in the frame came in before a single out was recorded. The Kernels added three more in the eighth and one in the ninth to seal the deal.

Sunday marked the sixth and final meeting of the season between Fort Wayne and Cedar Rapids. The TinCaps have the day off on Monday, and are back in action at Parkview Field on Tuesday evening.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 8 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)