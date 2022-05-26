FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps split a pair of games with the Quad Cities River Bandits on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

The first game was a continuation of a game that was halted in the bottom of the third inning on Wednesday due to weather. The TinCaps trailed 5-2 at the time the game was suspended and ended up falling on Thursday by a score of 6-2.

In the nightcap – which was a seven inning game – the TinCaps bounced back with a 6-2 win over the River Bandits.

The TinCaps and River Bandits will play game four of their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Parkview Field. Homestead graduate and current University of Illinois basketball player Luke Goode is scheduled to throw out the first pitch.