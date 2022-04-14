FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps split a doubleheader with the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) on Thursday night at Parkview Field. After falling in the front half, the ‘Caps won the nightcap, 6-2.

South Bend (2-4) took the opener, 7-2. Fort Wayne (3-3) trailed, 7-0, until Australian shortstop Jarryd Dale hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 21-year-old also homered Sunday in Dayton.

But the TinCaps bounced back quickly in the finale. Fort Wayne plated a pair in the home first. That included a successful double-steal by left fielder Corey Rosier coming home from third base as center fielder Robert Hassell swiped second. Also in the frame, Dale ripped an RBI triple.

In the third, the ‘Caps added three more. Designated hitter Joshua Mears mashed a run-scoring double, Hassell, who had singled, later scored on a wild pitch, and Dale delivered an RBI double.

Meanwhile, TinCaps starter Robert Gasser fired four impressive frames. The left-hander, who MLB.com ranks as the No. 9 Padres prospect, struck out nine without a walk. South Bend benefited from a misplayed pop-up to score two in the fourth.

Nevertheless, Fort Wayne responded with an insurance run in its half of the fourth. Mears drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-2.

Hassell and Dale both had multi-hit performances in each game. Rosier reached base four times in the second game, drawing three walks, plus recording a single.

Right-handed reliever Felix Minjarez followed Gasser with two scoreless innings, striking out five. Alek Jacob struck out the side in order to close it out.

Next Game: Friday, April 15 vs. South Bend Cubs (7:05 p.m.)