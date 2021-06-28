TinCaps split doubleheader, win series at South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps split two games played against the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) on Sunday at Four Winds Field. The TinCaps (22-25) won the first game, 3-2, and dropped the second, 11-4. But with the victory, Fort Wayne won the series, taking four of six games.

.@Toyota Road Report: The bullpen shuts it down! 🖐️ relievers combined for 7⃣ innings of 1⃣ run ball after the suspended game resumed. @gutyruiz2 drove in all 3⃣ runs, with a double and his 10th 💣 of the year!



Game ✌️ starts in half an hour, with @Matt_Waldron10 on the hill! pic.twitter.com/QTP4AFjNzz — Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) June 27, 2021

Sunday’s first game was the resumption of action from Saturday night when play was suspended in the middle of the third by rain. Each team had scored a two-out run in the first inning. For the ‘Caps, it was right fielder Agustin Ruiz driving in third baseman Jonny Homza from second base with a double. South Bend, however, responded with a run-scoring double by center fielder Nelson Velazquez. TinCaps starting pitcher Ethan Elliott struck out two batters over his two innings.

When the game resumed Sunday, the package of Edwuin Bencomo, Ramon Perez, Austin Smith, Carter Loewen, and Jose Geraldo finished the job on the mound. The quintet combined for seven innings of one-run ball, striking out eight and walking just two. Perez was credited with his second win of the series, and Geraldo notched his third save of the season.

Offensively, Ruiz supplied more production. He hit his 10th home run of the season, moving him into a tie for the fourth-most in the league. The two-run shot pulled to right field in the fifth gave Ruiz his second and third RBIs of the game. His 36 RBIs for the season rank second in the circuit.

In the second game, the TinCaps jumped out to a 3-0 lead. In the top of the first, Ruiz drove in his fourth run of the day with a two-out single. Shortstop Justin Lopez followed with a two-run single, plating Ruiz and left fielder Tirso Ornelas. Lopez’s single was the fourth consecutive two-out hit of the inning.

.@Toyota Road Report: TinCaps drop the finale, but come away from South Bend with a series win. Kelvin Melean and Justin Lopez each collect 2⃣ hits. pic.twitter.com/iQycY7I4Wl — Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) June 27, 2021

South Bend, though, had a response and then some. The Cubs plated three in the second inning to tie the game, six in the third to go ahead, and two more in the fourth to balloon the lead to 11-3.

Fort Wayne got one back in the fifth, when Homza slugged an RBI double and came in to score on back-to-back wild pitches.

The TinCaps now return home for a 12-game homestand after winning five of their last seven games on the road trip. They first host the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), and follow with another six-game set against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate). Parkview Field will be back to full capacity on Tuesday for the first time this season.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 29 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)