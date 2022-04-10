DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – The TinCaps earned their first win of the 2022 season, but Dayton clinched the series victory after splitting a doubleheader on Sunday.

In game one, the bats were flying for Fort Wayne in a 13-2 win. Top prospect Robert Hassel notched his first home run of the season in the top of the first inning. Outfielder Joshua Mears followed that up with a solo home run of his own, his first of two on Sunday.

Outfielder Jarryd Dale added a 2-run homer in the top of third to give Fort Wayne a 6-0 lead.

In total, Fort Wayne scored 13 runs on 10 hits in game one.

Fort Wayne struggled to find the same offensive success in game two, falling 5-1. The TinCaps managed to get six hits, but they stranded 11 runners.

Fort Wayne’s lone run in game two came on a wild pitch in the top of the second inning.

Meanwhile, Dayton scored five runs on seven hits. Alex McGarry’s 2-run home run gave the Dragons a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

The TinCaps play their home opener on Tuesday against the South Bend Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.