MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – The TinCaps snapped a 5-game losing streak after taking the second game in a doubleheader over Great Lakes on Thursday, 3-0.

In game one, Great Lakes got off to a fast start thanks to a 4-run second inning. The Loons’ Ismael Alcantara and Diego Cartaya each plated two runs on extra base hits.

Fort Wayne then got two runs back in the top of the fourth inning thanks to a pair of wild pitches. Albert Fabian and Adam Kerner each plated a run on base hits in the top of the sixth inning. However, the damage was already done as Great Lakes took game one, 9-4.

In game two, it was Fort Wayne who got off to a hot start in the first two innings. Cole Cummings plated Lucas Dunn after hitting a double in the top of the first inning. Anthony Vilar then batted in two more runs in the next inning after slapping a line drive to right field.

The TinCaps and Loons continue their 6-game series on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.