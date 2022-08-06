FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – So far, the TinCaps are living up to their alternate identity as the “Manzanas Luchadores.” After rallying from a 4-run deficit on Friday, the TinCaps split a doubleheader against South Bend on Saturday.

In game one, Fort Wayne fell behind 3-0 after South Bend scored twice in the first inning and again in the fourth. The TinCaps then battled back in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. Joshua Mears and Agustin Ruiz each recorded a RBI walk with bases loaded. Reinaldo Ilarraza then hit a grounder to second base, allowing Lucas Dunn to score the tying run from third base.

South Bend then took the lead for good after scoring a three runs in the fifth inning. The TinCaps were shut out the rest of the way in the 6-3 loss.

Game two was much more of a pitcher’s duel. The TinCaps pitched a shutout in a 1-0 win to split the doubleheader. Carlos Luis batted in the lone run of the game on a soft fly ball to left field, plating Jarryd Dale.

Fort Wayne can extend their unbeaten series streak to five with a win on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.