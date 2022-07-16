FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After rain halted a red-hot TinCaps team from playing on Friday, Fort Wayne split a doubleheader with Lansing on Saturday night.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Max Ferguson kept a deep ball to right field in fair territory for his second home run in a TinCaps uniform. That 3-run shot gave Fort Wayne a 3-1 lead.

After Lansing tied the game with a pair of runs, Adam Kerner scored Agustin Ruiz for what would be the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The TinCaps would go on to take game one, 4-3.

In game two, Lansing got the early jump on Fort Wayne again after a solo shot by Jack Winkler in the top of the first inning. Olivier Basabe hit a RBI single to tie the game up in the next inning.

After Lansing took the lead with a pair of runs, Fort Wayne trailed 4-1 entering the final inning. Matthew Acosta was walked with the bases loaded, bringing in a run for the TinCaps. Despite being in position for another walk-off win, Lansing closed out the game with a forceout at second base.

Weather permitting, the TinCaps and Lugnuts wrap up their series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.