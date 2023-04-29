FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After getting rained out on Friday, the TinCaps split a twinbill against Great Lakes on Saturday at Parkview Field.

In game one, the TinCaps only notched two hits in a 2-0 loss to the Loons. Fort Wayne was in position to walk off Great Lakes with runners on first and third base, but the Loons fanned the winning run at the plate to clinch the 6-game series.

Fort Wayne bounced back in game two with a 5-2 win to snap a 5-game losing streak. Cole Cummings and Nathan Martorella each earned a RBI, with Joshua Mears mashing a 3-run home run to put Fort Wayne ahead for good.

The TinCaps wrap up their 6-game series against Great Lakes on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.