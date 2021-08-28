TinCaps split doubleheader against Dragons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) split a doubleheader on Friday night at Parkview Field. The TinCaps (48-52) won the front half, 4-2, and the Dragons (52-48) took the nightcap, 6-4.

After a scoreless first inning on Thursday night, the TinCaps and Dragons entered a rain delay for just over an hour before eventually postponing the remainder of the game to Friday.

Picking up action just after 5 p.m. in the top of the second inning, the two didn’t remain deadlocked for long. In the bottom of the second, the TinCaps put up four runs on two two-run singles from third baseman Zack Mathis and center fielder Grant Little.

Right-hander Gabe Mosser, who was originally scheduled to start Friday’s nine-inning game, came on to open the day for TinCaps pitching. Mosser impressed, throwing three shutout innings, striking out four and walking none. The three-inning outing was Mosser’s longest since his return from the Injured List a couple weeks ago.

The Dragons scored their only two runs in the first game in the top of the sixth on a two-run double from Dayton center fielder Allan Cerda. After that, 2021 Padres draft picks Luke Boyd and Kevin Kopps logged two scoreless innings to finish the win. Kopps, this year’s Golden Spikes Award winner in college baseball, earned his second save with Fort Wayne.

In Game 2, which was scheduled to be seven innings, Fort Wayne opened scoring in the first inning on an RBI single from first baseman Yorman Rodriguez and a fielder’s choice by second baseman Justin Lopez. For Rodriguez, the hit meant that he extended his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 12.

Dayton responded in the second with three singles and a wild pitch to plate a run, and took a 6-2 lead with a five-run fifth. The big frame for the Dragons was highlighted by a three-run homer for Dayton third baseman Juan Martinez. Right fielder Jack Rogers followed with a solo shot for back-to-back home runs.

The TinCaps plated one run in each of the final two innings on run-scoring singles from Lopez and Rodriguez, but Fort Wayne stranded the bases loaded to end the game.

