EASTLAKE, Ohio – The TinCaps split a doubleheader on the road against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Thursday evening at Classic Auto Group Park. The ‘Caps claimed the first game, 13-5, before stumbling in the second contest, 3-2.

Fort Wayne came from behind to win the opener. After Lake County raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, the Summit City squad rallied with seven runs in the top of the third. That frame was highlighted by second baseman Kervín Pichardo launching a go-ahead grand slam to break a 3-3 tie.

Though the Captains chipped into their deficit with a pair of runs in the fifth, the TinCaps answered two in the sixth and poured on four insurance runs in the seventh. Shortstop Jackson Merrill mashed an RBI double in the sixth, while the seventh featured a run-scoring single from first baseman Nathan Martorella.

Reliever Jason Blanchard tossed two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts to close the game out.

Their 13 runs scored marked a season high, despite being just a seven-inning game (rather than nine, due to being a doubleheader).

The TinCaps seemed to carry their winning momentum into the nightcap as they scored in the top of the first inning on a Martorella sacrifice fly. However, the Captains equalized in the fourth and went in front with two in the sixth.

‘Caps catcher Brandon Valenzuela belted a solo homer in the seventh — his second in his last two games — yet that was as close as it got.

Fort Wayne’s 19-year-old Victor Lizarraga pitched five innings of one-run ball, striking out three.

Next Game: Friday, May 5 @ Lake County Captains (6:35 p.m.)