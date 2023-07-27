COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) – The TinCaps and Whitecaps split a pair of games at LMCU Ballpark on Thursday night.

The first game of the evening was the resumption of Wednesday’s contest that was suspended in the third inning due to rain with the score tied at one. Knotted at four runs apiece, Graham Pauley blasted a three-run home run in the top of the ninth to guide the TinCaps to a 7-4 victory.

In the nightcap, a scheduled seven-inning game, West Michigan’s lineup went deep three times to lead the Whitecaps to a 6-1 victory.

These two are set to play game four of their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m.