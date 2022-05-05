APPLETON, Wisc. (WANE) – After getting shut out three games in a row the TinCaps finally broke through on Thursday night, topping Wisconsin 4-3 for their first victory against the Timber Rattles in game three of their current six-game series.

TinCaps outfielder Corey Rosier broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the top of the sixth.

The TinCaps added three runs in the top of the ninth, with Anthony Vilar stroking a two-run single followed by an RBI single from Ripken Reyes.

TinCaps starting pitcher Noel Vela struck out ten in five scoreless innings while scattering three hits.

The TinCaps and Timber Rattlers are scheduled to play game four of their series on Friday at 7:40 p.m.