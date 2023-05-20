DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – The TinCaps earned at least a series split at Dayton with a 5-1 win over the Dragons on Saturday night. Fort Wayne’s win also snaps a 2-game losing skid.

Dayton took an early 1-0 lead on a line drive from Edwin Arroyo in the bottom of the second inning.

The TinCaps held Dayton scoreless the rest of the way, scoring five unanswered runs. Nathan Martorella tied the game on a RBI single in the fourth inning, plating Marcos Castañon. Castañon would return the favor in the sixth inning on a RBI double, putting Fort Wayne in front for good.

Both Martorella and Castañon would earn a pair of RBI in the win.

The TinCaps look to earn a series win on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.