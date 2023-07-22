FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After two disappointing outings on consecutive nights, the TinCaps bounced back with a 6-4 win over Lake County on Saturday.

Graham Pauley continued his strong start in Fort Wayne, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a RBI double on Saturday. Pauley’s drive opened the scoring for the TinCaps in the bottom of the first inning.

Lucas Dunn followed up Pauley by blasting his seventh home run with the TinCaps. That 2-run shot gave Fort Wayne an early 3-0 lead.

The TinCaps added an insurance run on a RBI single by Anthony Vilar in the fourth inning. Kervin Pichardo also crushed a 2-run double in the eighth inning to round out the scoring for Fort Wayne.

Meanwhile, Victor Lizarraga tossed five scoreless innings to earn his second win as a starter. Lizarraga allowed four hits and four walks in Saturday’s start.

The TinCaps look to salvage a series split with another win on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.