Fort Wayne TinCaps infielder Marcos Castañon has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. The right-handed batter helped lead the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres to a 6-1 record from July 3-9.

Over those seven games, Castañon posted a .464 batting average as he went 13-for-28. He also drew four walks and was hit by a pitch, elevating his on-base percentage to .531. With six doubles and three home runs, his slugging percentage was 1.000, and thus he had a 1.531 on-base plus slugging. The team’s primary third baseman scored eight runs, while driving in 13. For the week, Castañon led the Midwest League in hits, extra-base hits, total bases, doubles, runs, and RBIs. He also ranked second in homers and slugging, third in average and OPS, and fourth in OBP.

Castañon was exceptionally clutch, too. On Monday at Lake County, with the score tied in the top of the ninth inning, he belted a go-ahead three-run homer that proved to be a game-winner. On Wednesday versus West Michigan, he had a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh that also proved to be a game-winner. Then Sunday against the Whitecaps, Castañon hit a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth inning and capped off a four-hit game with a walk-off knock in the 11th inning.

For the season, the 6-foot, 24-year-old from Rialto, Calif., leads the Midwest League in slugging (.491) and total bases (142). Castañon also ranks second in homers (13), RBIs (58) and hits (83), while ranking third in OPS (.843), fourth in doubles (20), and fifth in average (.287), runs (47) and games played (77).

The Padres drafted him out of UC Santa Barbara in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Last year with the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm, he was a California League Post-Season All-Star and, coincidentally, also won the Cal League’s Player of the Week Award on this same date. Last week FanGraphs.com graded Castañon as the 27th best prospect in San Diego’s farm system.

“The stat that matters most to me is winning and I’m really proud of how our team has battled together this season,” Castañon said. “I appreciate all my coaches and teammates who’ve pushed me to continue developing, and also am thankful for the continued support of my family and friends.”

Castañon and the ’Caps are 11-4 in the second half of the season so far, at the top of the Midwest League East Division standings by three games.

Meanwhile, Castañon wasn’t the only Padres prospect to earn an accolade on Monday. Catcher Ethan Salas, who’s just 17 years old, won the California League’s Player of the Week honor. He figures to be a TinCap in the future. Former TinCap, Xavier Edwards, who played in Fort Wayne in 2019 and made his MLB debut with the Marlins earlier this season, claimed the Triple-A International League’s weekly award.

Castañon is the first TinCap to garner a Midwest League Player of the Week award since outfielder Joshua Mears did last April. Jairo Iriarte won the Pitcher of the Week award in mid-May. The last TinCaps infielder to be named Player of the Week was Tucupita Marcano in May of 2019. Marcano has since reached the majors with the Padres and Pirates.

The TinCaps are off until Friday, due to the Major League Baseball All-Star break. The TinCaps are scheduled to play on the road in Midland, Mich., this weekend against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), before returning to action at Parkview Field from July 18-23, hosting the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate). Tickets are available through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.