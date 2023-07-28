COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) – Graham Pauley, Carlos Luis, and Nathan Martorella all went deep in early to set the tone in a 8-0 win by the TinCaps at West Michigan on Friday night.

Pauley and Luis both hit solo home runs in the top of the second inning to give the TinCaps a 2-0 lead. It was Pauley’s eighth home run since joining the TinCaps a month ago, while it was the fourth homer of the summer for Luis.

Martorella followed with a 2-run blast of his own in the top of the third to increase the lead to 4-0. It was Martorella’s 16th home run of the season, tops in the Midwest League.

TinCaps starter Austin Krob dazzled on the mound, striking out eight over seven innings of work while yielding just four hits and two walks.

These two play game five of their six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.