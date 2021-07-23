TinCaps slay Dragons on Olympic night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps continued their winning ways in a 7-3 Friday night win over the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne has won three in a row and five of its last six games.

After two scoreless innings, the TinCaps (33-37) jumped on the scoreboard with a run in the bottom of the third after four walks from Dragons (37-32) starter Noah Davis, a top-rated Reds pitching prospect. Fort Wayne catcher Jonny Homza was the fourth walk, plating third baseman Ethan Skender.

The TinCaps offense continued to pile it on, scoring three runs in both the fourth and fifth. In the fourth inning after Dayton plated a run on a single from third baseman Victor Ruiz, the first four Fort Wayne hitters reached, including an RBI double from Skender. A double play plated another, and a single from Grant Little scored the third.

In the fifth, designated hitter Tirso Ornelas ripped his league-leading 22nd double to score right fielder Agustin Ruiz. The hit was part of a two-double night, bringing his total up to 23 on the year. Second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza then followed with a double of his own, plating Ornelas and first baseman Seamus Curran, who also had a multi-hit night.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Moises Lugo, off of a nine-strikeout relief outing his last time out, fired five innings of one-run baseball in his return to the starting rotation. Across his five innings, he struck out eight and walked just one.

The Dragons added two more to their total in the eighth inning, but left-hander Fred Schlichtholz came on to fire a scoreless ninth.

Prior to the game, Fort Wayne native Mike Marchesano, who pitched for Italy in the 2004 Olympics, threw out a ceremonial first pitch. Local Olympian Rachel Dincoff, a discus thrower for Team USA from nearby Auburn, Ind., remotely delivered a message to fans on the video board as her family was in the stands. Similarly, Andrea Filler, another Fort Wayne native currently representing Italy in these Olympics as an infielder on their softball team, sent a message to the TinCaps with her own supporters in the crowd as well.

Next Game: Friday, July 24 vs. Dayton (6:35 p.m.)

· – Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Erik Sabrowski

· – Dayton Probable Starter: LHP Jacques Pucheu

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com