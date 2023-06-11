DAVENPORT, Iowa (WANE) – Jairo Iriarte, Raul Brito and Bobby Milacki combined to pitch a shutout in a 1-0 win for the TinCaps on Sunday.

Fort Wayne wraps up a dominating week by taking five of six games against the River Bandits.

Iriarte and Brito each pitched four innings, with Brito fanning nine batters to earn his second win of the season. Milacki was credited with a save as Quad Cities threatened to walk off in the final inning.

Jakob Marsee batted in the only run of the game in the top of the sixth on a chopper to right field. That allowed Joshua Mears to run home from second base and give the TinCaps a 1-0 lead.

Fort Wayne now sits at 27-30 overall on the season, and has gone 3-0-1 in their last four series. The TinCaps return to Parkview Field on Tuesday to host Dayton for a 6-game series. Game one starts at 7:05 p.m.