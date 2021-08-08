TinCaps shut out Loons taking series lead

MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps pitching staff dominated the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Saturday night at Dow Diamond, winning in shutout fashion, 2-0.

The shutout win was the TinCaps’ fourth of the season, and their first since June 23 at South Bend. It’s the fifth time this year the ‘Caps pitching staff has held an opponent to a season-low two hits, and it’s just the third shutout suffered by the first-place Loons this season.

The TinCaps (39-44) struck for the only runs of the game in the top of the second on back-to-back two-out doubles. After third baseman Zack Mathis reached with a single, first baseman Tyler Malone brought him in with a double to the left-field wall. Catcher Adam Kerner then laced a ball down the third-base line to score Malone.

Mathis finished with a game-high three hits.

Meanwhile, on the mound for Fort Wayne, left-hander Danny Denz had his third straight scoreless start. The reigning High-A Central Pitcher of the Week threw four innings of two-hit baseball, striking out four and walking two.

Even though the Loons (45-38) bullpen retired the last 10 hitters they faced, the ‘Caps bullpen was even better. The quartet of Luke Boyd (a rookie out of Baylor making his TinCaps debut), Mason Feole, Felix Minjarez, and Ramon Perez combined for five perfect innings with six strikeouts.

Since July 9, over their last 27 games, the TinCaps have the lowest ERA in the league at 3.28.

Fort Wayne has won two in a row and three of its last four. The ‘Caps are 6-5 on their road trip that concludes Sunday.

Next Game: Sunday, August 8 @ Great Lakes (1:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Moises Lugo

· Great Lakes Probable Starter: RHP Hyun-il Choi (Dodgers No. 26 Prospect)