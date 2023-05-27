FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The red-hot TinCaps continue to roll, earning their fourth straight win and ninth in the last 12 games in a 4-0 shutout over Lansing on Saturday.

Saturday’s win also clinched the second straight series for the TinCaps, including their third series win in four weeks.

After four-and-a-half scoreless innings, Lucas Dunn drove in the first TinCaps run of the night on a RBI triple to right field. Carlos Luis followed up Dunn by scoring the second baseman on a sac fly.

The TinCaps doubled their lead in the eighth inning on another sac fly from Joshua Mears and a RBI single from Nathan Martorella.

Fort Wayne looks to extend their winning streak on Sunday in the series finale against Lansing. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.