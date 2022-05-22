FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps were shut out for the second straight game after falling to West Michigan, 8-0, on Sunday afternoon. West Michigan’s win on Sunday also clinches the weeklong series against Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne only managed to get three hits on the day while West Michigan scored eight runs on 11 hits.

Jake Holton continued his strong week for West Michigan by blasting a 2-run shot to right field in the top of the fifth inning.

TinCaps starting pitcher Ryan Bergert was handed the loss on the bump on Sunday. In 3.2 IP, Bergert gave up three runs and had a 5.23 ERA.

The TinCaps have Monday off before hosting Quad Cities for a 6-game series starting Tuesday.