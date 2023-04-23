PEORIA, Ill. (WANE) – A rough week for the TinCaps concluded with a 9-0 shutout loss to Peoria on Sunday evening at Dozer Park.

The TinCaps only collected two hits while surrendering nine runs on 11 hits to the Chiefs.

After three scoreless innings, Peoria finally took control with a 4-run fourth inning. Francisco Hernandez, Victor Scott II, Ramon Mendoza and Osvaldo Tovalin each driving in a run for the Chiefs. Peoria would add five more runs over the next three innings to cap off the scoring.

Fort Wayne finishes the road series with a 1-5 record at Peoria and are now 3-11 on the season. The TinCaps return to Parkview Field for a 6-game series against Lake County starting Tuesday.