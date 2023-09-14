MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – After taking game one of their best-of-3 playoff series on Tuesday, the TinCaps couldn’t get over the hump in a 3-2 loss at Great Lakes on Thursday night.

The Loons grabbed an early lead on a RBI single by Griffin Lockwood-Powell in the first inning.

Fort Wayne answered in the top of the third thanks to a Great Lakes fielding error. Colton Bender reached home to tie the game at 1-1. However, Great Lakes retook the lead thanks to a Damon Keith solo home run and RBI single from Yunior Garcia.

The TinCaps cut the deficit to one on a sac fly in the top of the seventh inning from Griffin Doersching. Fort Wayne’s best chance to retake the lead came in the eighth inning when the TinCaps had runners on first and second with no outs. However, Great Lakes worked out of the jam to stay in front the rest of the way.

With the series tied 1-1, the TinCaps play a win-or-go-home game three on Friday at Great Lakes. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.