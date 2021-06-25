TinCaps see winning streak snapped with 10-5 loss to South Bend Cubs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps had a four-game winning streak snapped on Friday night by the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate), falling, 10-5, at Four Winds Field.

South Bend opened scoring in the first inning against TinCaps starter Anderson Espinoza. After the first of two fielding errors in the inning put Cubs shortstop Delvin Zinn on base, Espinoza retired the next two. Cubs cleanup hitter Nelson Velazquez then launched his seventh home run of the year, driving Zinn in. Neither of the two runs were earned by Espinoza. In total, the Padres’ No. 12 prospect fanned four and allowed just that one hit over three innings as he continues to build up in return from injury.

The TinCaps (21-24) followed with a run of their own in the third, followed by a three-run fourth. In the third inning, third baseman Kelvin Melean singled home catcher Adam Kerner. In the fourth, second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza punched out his first home run of the season to right center field, and was followed by a sacrifice fly from left fielder Grant Little and an RBI double from Kerner.

A pair of homers for South Bend gave the Cubs the advantage right back in the bottom of the inning. Velazquez led the inning off with his second home run of the night, and he was followed by a two-run shot from first baseman Matthew Warkentin to take a 5-4 lead.

South Bend extended their lead to 10-4 in the seventh. The five-run inning was headlined by a lead-off home run from Zinn.

Fort Wayne’s offensive response came in the eighth, when TinCaps first baseman Kelvin Alarcon drove in a run with an RBI single.

Melean, Kerner, and shortstop Justin Lopez had two hits apiece for the ’Caps, who out-hit the Cubs, 10-8.

Next Game: Saturday, June 26 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

– Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Ethan Elliott

– South Bend Probable Starter: RHP Chris Kachmar

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com