FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps homered three times in the first three innings but would not be able to hold on as Fort Wayne saw its winning streak snapped at four games with a 8-6 loss to the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

Jackson Merrill hit his sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the first, Carlos Luis went deep in the second, and Nathan Martorella hit his 10th homer of the season in the third.

Merrill clubbed a two-run double in the fourth to increase Fort Wayne’s lead to 6-2, but after giving back two runs in the top of the fifth the TinCaps would yield four more runs in the seventh as Dayton rallied to win.

The Dragons and TinCaps continue their series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Parkview Field.