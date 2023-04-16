FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps offense continues to roll after dominating over Lake County in a 9-1, securing a series split against the Captains.

Lucas Dunn started the scoring for Fort Wayne in the first inning, driving in two on a line drive to left field. Carlos Luis added a RBI single to give the TinCaps a 3-0 after one.

Marcos Castañon drove in his first of three RBI in the third inning on a line drive to right field. Carlos Luis would also add a RBI on a ground out to cap off a 2-run inning.

Fort Wayne added three more runs in the fourth inning thanks mainly to a pair of Lake County errors. Castañon would also bring in another run on a fielder’s choice.

Castañon would add the exclamation point to another strong day for the TinCaps on a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Along with Castañon’s three RBI, Dunn and Luis both earned two RBI to help lead Fort Wayne to a win.

The TinCaps have now won three of their last four games to improve to 3-6 on the season. Fort Wayne is off Monday before heading to Peoria, Ill. for a 6-game series starting Tuesday.