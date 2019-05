TinCaps score early in series opening win over Whitecaps Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) - Michael Curry tallied a two-run double in the top of the first and the TinCaps never looked back, holding on to beat West Michigan 5-4 in the first game of a three-game series at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Juwuan Harris added an RBI double in the second to make it 3-0 Fort Wayne.

Agustin Ruiz chipped in with a two-run single in the fifth to up Fort Wayne's lead to 5-0.

These two play again on Wednesday at 11 a.m.