Michael Curry tallied a two-run double in the top of the first and the TinCaps never looked back, holding on to beat West Michigan 5-4 in the first game of a three-game series at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Juwuan Harris added an RBI double in the second to make it 3-0 Fort Wayne.

Agustin Ruiz chipped in with a two-run single in the fifth to up Fort Wayne’s lead to 5-0.

These two play again on Wednesday at 11 a.m.