LANSING, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps triumphed, 9-4, over the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate) on Thursday evening at Jackson Field. Everyone in the lineup reached base at least once, as the TinCaps produced their highest run total of the month. Fort Wayne’s offense started on fire. The first five batters recorded singles and, with the help of a Lansing (23-37) error in center field, four runs scored. The TinCaps (24-36) added two more in the second. Lucas Dunn, who singled and scored in the first, doubled home two runners. Fort Wayne led 6-3 after two.After three quiet innings, the ‘Caps bats went to work again in the sixth. Kelvin Melean picked up his second hit of the game and Jarryd Dale doubled to put two in scoring position with one out. Robert Hassell III walked to load the bases before Dunn drove in a run on a grounded fielder’s choice. Matthew Acosta picked up one of his game-best three hits to score another run, Olivier Basabe earned an RBI walk, and Fort Wayne expanded the lead to 9-4.

On the night, eight of the team’s nine batters reached base multiple times.Despite three runs in the bottom of the first on a Lazaro Armenteros home run, starter Jackson Wolf made it through seven innings with four runs on eight hits, one walk, and four strikeouts. It was the longest outing of the lefty’s pro career as he became just the second ‘Cap this season to pitch seven.

After that, Ramón Pérez tossed a scoreless eighth and Ethan Routzahn, making his TinCaps debut, pitched a scoreless ninth.

Next Game: Friday, June 17 @ Lansing (7:05 p.m.)Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Noel Vela

Lansing Probable Starter: RHP Joey Estes (No. 15 A’s prospect)