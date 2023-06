FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the third inning then held on to win against the South Bend Cubs 4-3 on Friday night at Parkview Field.

Carlos Luis did the most damage with a two-run single for the TinCaps.

The Cubs looked to rally late, scoring three runs in the top of the eighth, but it would not be enough.

The TinCaps and Cubs continue their series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.