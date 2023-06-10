DAVENPORT, Iowa (WANE) – After falling behind 3-0 in the first four innings, the TinCaps rattled off seven unanswered runs to top Quad Cities in a 7-3 win.

With Saturday’s win, the TinCaps clinch a road series victory over the River Bandits with one game to go.

Joshua Mears started the rally in the top of the fifth inning on a RBI double. Jakob Marsee drove in another run on a fly ball to right field, capping off a 2-run inning.

Two innings later, Mears mashed his fifth home run of the season to tie the game at 3-3.

Fort Wayne grabbed the lead for good on a 2 RBI double to left center field in the top of the eighth inning. Marcos Castanon added some insurance on a 2-run shot to left center field, his sixth home run of the year.

The TinCaps wrap up their 6-game series against Quad Cities on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.