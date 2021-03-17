TinCaps schedule features weekend fireworks, pet nights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne TinCaps have announced promotions for the team’s 60 home games this season.

The TinCaps will host opening day at Parkview Field on May 4 – the first baseball in Fort Wayne since Labor Day 2019 after the 2020 season was lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

The season will feature nine fireworks nights starting in June, including all Saturday games. Fireworks will also be presented on Sunday, July 4.

Tuesday nights at Parkview Field will be Family Feast nights, with savings on concession items, such as hot dogs, popcorn, and soft drinks. Wednesday nights will be Paws and Claws Nights, when fans can bring their dog or cat and enjoy discounted White Claw drinks.

The popular Thirsty Thursdays will return, with discounted domestic draft beers and other drink specials.

The TinCaps weekday games will all start at 7:05 p.m. Saturday games will start at 6:35, and Sunday games will start at 1:05 p.m., with the exception of the July 4 game, which will be played at 6:05 p.m.

TinCaps single game tickets will go on sale in mid-April, the team said. It’s still unknown how many fans will be allowed at Parkview Field.