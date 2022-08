FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps dropped their second straight game with a 5-2 loss against Dayton on Thursday.

Agustin Ruiz earned Fort Wayne’s lone runs of the evening, first on a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ruiz then plated Cole Cummings on a RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Fort Wayne continues their series against Dayton on Friday at 7:05 p.m.