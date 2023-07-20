FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After pouring on 11 runs in a midweek matinee, the TinCaps surrendered 11 runs in a 11-2 loss on Thursday to Lake County. The Captains regain a 2-1 advantage in the 6-game series.

After some strong early defense by Fort Wayne, the TinCaps surrendered the lead on a solo home run by Joe Donovan in the top of the third inning.

After a RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, Lake County broke the game open with nine runs over the final two innings. The Captains scored 11 runs on 13 hits in Thursday’s win.

Meanwhile, the TinCaps went cold on offense with just two base hits on Thursday.

The TinCaps will throw it back to their predecessors, the Wizards, on 90’s night at Parkview Field on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.