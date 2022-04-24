LANSING, Mich. (WANE) – The TinCaps wrapped up a dominant week in Lansing with a 13-5 win over the Lugnuts on Sunday afternoon.

Fort Wayne did most of their damage in the second inning, scoring seven runs in that frame. Robert Hassell III had another strong day at the plate, going 2-of-4 with a pair of RBI’s. Justin Lopez and Brandon Valenzuela also had solid offensive performances with each batting in three runs on Sunday.

Sunday’s performance caps off a stellar week for the TinCaps, who went 5-1 against the Lugnuts in this series. Fort Wayne sits at 10-5 with two series wins heading into the final week of April.

The TinCaps get Monday off, then will host Dayton for a 6-game series starting Tuesday.