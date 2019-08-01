TinCaps road woes continue with 8-2 loss at Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. – The TinCaps, who have a winning record this season at Parkview Field, lost their eighth consecutive road game on Wednesday night at Dow Diamond, falling to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 8-2.

The Loons (23-15, 66-39) won here for the second night in a row to open this four-game series, racing out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The ‘Caps (13-25, 46-60) got a run back in the third. Left fielder Tyler Benson singled and advanced to third base on a single by first baseman Luke Becker. Fort Wayne attempted a double-steal and though Becker was eventually caught stealing, while he was in a run-down, Benson scored.

However, Great Lakes broke things up with a four-run fourth—highlighted by a two-run home run for center fielder James Outman to go up 6-1.

The TinCaps chipped into the deficit with an unearned run in the fifth, only to see the Loons power back in front by five on a Luke Higher homer in the sixth. The home team poured on a two-out, unearned run of its own in the eighth to further balloon its lead.

Mason Fox, a right-handed reliever, made his Midwest League debut with a perfect bottom of the seventh inning—book-ended by strikeouts.

Fort Wayne went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position on the night, while Great Lakes was 5-for-10 in those situations.

Since July 3, the ‘Caps are 1-11 on the road.

Next Game

Thursday, Aug. 1 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Moises Lugo

– Loons Probable Starter: RHP Jose Martinez

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

Watch: MiLB.TV