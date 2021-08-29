TinCaps ride a hot offensive night in Saturday win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps rode a hot offensive night to an 8-2 win over the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) on Saturday at Parkview Field.

Despite allowing a run in the first, Fort Wayne starter Noel Vela was masterful across his four innings of work. The left-hander struck out seven, including five in a row over his first two innings, and allowed just the one hit.

In the third, the TinCaps (49-52) capitalized on Dayton starter Bryce Bonnin’s command woes and plated four runs. The first four hitters of the inning walked against the Reds No. 16 prospect, and the runs came in on a passed ball, a double play, and RBI extra base hits from shortstop Justin Lopez and left fielder Luis Almanzar. Lopez’s double and Almanzar’s triple came back-to-back, and both hit off the wall in center field.

Fort Wayne added two more in the fourth, highlighted by an RBI ground-rule double from catcher Zack Mathis. Saturday also marked the first time Mathis caught in his professional career.

Dayton designated hitter Juan Martinez doubled home the Dragons’ second run of the game in the top of the seventh, but Lopez responded with his eighth home run of the year just after the seventh inning stretch. His two-run shot to right-center extended Fort Wayne’s lead to 8-2, and right-handed reliever Chase Walter closed the game out with a pair of strikeouts in a one-two-three inning.

Saturday night’s game was played in front of 5,951 fans. The TinCaps and Dragons conclude their series on Sunday, which is Military Appreciation Day presented by OmniSource, Steel Dynamics, and the San Diego Padres. Sunday could also be the debuts of highly regarded Padres prospects Robert Hassell, Euribiel Angeles, and Brandon Valenzuela, who were promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Saturday.

Next Game: Sunday, Aug. 29 vs. Dayton (1:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Carlos Guarate (No. 15 Padres prospect)

· Dayton Probable Starter: RHP Carson Spiers