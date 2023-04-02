FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the Major League Baseball season already underway, the TinCaps aren’t too far behind. Fort Wayne’s boys of summer reported to Parkview Field for the first time on Sunday with the season starting later in the week.

TinCaps fans should see a good mix of new and returning faces to start out the season. Jackson Merrill, the No. 4 best prospect in baseball according to MLB.com, headlines the Opening Day roster for the TinCaps. The TinCaps also return some veterans from last year including outfielder Joshua Mears, catcher Brandon Valenzuela and pitcher Nick Thwaits.

Leading the TinCaps this season is first-year manager Johnathan Mathews. The skipper previously served the TinCaps as a hitting coach from 2018-2021.

The TinCaps host a “Meet the Team” night on Tuesday before travelling to Grand Rapids, Mich. for Thursday’s season opener at the West Michigan Whitecaps.