FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With less than a week until Opening Day, the TinCaps have released their initial roster.

This year’s roster is headlined by outfielder Robert Hassell III, who is ranked as the second-best prospect by the San Diego Padres and the 37th best prospect overall in baseball. Hassell joined Fort Wayne after being promoted by Single-A affiliate Lake Elsinore on Aug. 28. He hit three home runs in the team’s win at Great Lakes on Sept. 1, tying a franchise high for homers in a game and becoming the first to do so in more than 11 years.

Hassell is one of 16 players who have previously appeared for the TinCaps. Other notable names include infielder Euribiel Angeles, catcher Brandon Valenzuela, and pitcher Robert Gasser.

Scroll below to view the full Opening Day roster:

The TinCaps begin the season on Friday, April 8 at Dayton. The team’s home opener is Tuesday, April 12 against the South Bend Cubs.