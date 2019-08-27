TinCaps release 2020 schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – With the 2019 regular season winding down, fans can already start to get excited for next season at Parkview Field, as the TinCaps have released their 2020 schedule. During the final six regular season home games of the year, the TinCaps will distribute 2019-2020 wall calendars featuring the team’s 2020 schedule as well as some of the most memorable photos taken this year. This free schedule giveaway for fans, presented by Parkview Physicians Group, can be claimed during the last homestand of the season, from Aug. 28-Sept. 2.

“We’re looking forward to finishing our final homestand strong with some great promotions to end the year,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. “But as soon as we wrap up on Labor Day, our attention will shift to making the 2020 season our strongest yet at Parkview Field. There are already some great plans in the works.”

Opening Day at Parkview Field in 2020 will take place on Monday, April 13 (6:05 p.m.) against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate).

For the 12th consecutive season at Parkview Field, the TinCaps will celebrate the Fourth of July with a home game, as the team hosts the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians affiliate) on Saturday, July 4 (6:05 p.m.).The ‘Caps are also home on Saturday, July 18 (6:05 p.m.) for the culmination of Fort Wayne’s Three Rivers Festival. Father’s Day, June 21 (1:05 p.m.),is a home date as well against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate).

Once again, the TinCaps will feature an abundance of fireworks shows. Parkview Field will have postgame fireworks 29 times in 2020. The full 2020 promotional schedule will be released at a later time.

A notable feature of the 2020 schedule is adjusted start times compared to the past. Saturday games with fireworks will now start a half hour earlier at 6:35 p.m, while evening games in April and May will start at 6:05 p.m. Also, all Sunday games from April-August will start at 1:05 p.m. “We take fan feedback seriously, and so we hope these tweaks to the schedule will benefit the Parkview Field experience for our fans,” Nutter said.

Fort Wayne will retain its affiliation with the San Diego Padres for the 22ndconsecutive season in 2020. San Diego has had the top farm system in all of baseball the last two years according to Baseball America and MLB.com. Like this year, the Padres are expected to have a wave of talent come through Fort Wayne in 2020 that could include the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, shortstop CJ Abrams, who played in two games for the TinCaps in August before a shoulder injury put him on the Injured List.

2020 TinCaps Schedule by the Numbers

70 home games

29 Postgame Fireworks shows

11 Thursday night home games

11 Friday night home games

11 Saturday home games

10 Sunday home games with Postgame Autographs

5 midweek day games (11:05 a.m. & 12:05 p.m. start times)

2020 Season Ticket Packages: Existing full-season and half-season ticket holders will have a priority period to renew and reserve their same seat locations for 2020.Following that period, season tickets will be available to the general public. If interested in a new ticket package, please contact the TinCaps at 260-482-6400 to be added to a priority list.

Groups: If you enjoyed outings and picnics during the 2019 season, there’s an early period beginning the first week of Octoberfor booking an outing for the 2020 campaign. Groups that did not have an outing in 2019 are welcome to contact the TinCaps to be placed on a priority list for consideration. Fans can call the Ticket Office at 260-482-6400.