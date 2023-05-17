DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – For the first time in the 30-year history of the franchise, Fort Wayne has thrown a no-hitter on the road, as Jairo Iriarte, Alan Mundo, and Adam Smith combined to blank Dayton 6-0 on Tuesday night.

It marked the third no-hitter overall in franchise history, and only the second nine-inning no-hitter in the annals of Fort Wayne baseball.

Fort Wayne’s No-Hitter History