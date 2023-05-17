DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – For the first time in the 30-year history of the franchise, Fort Wayne has thrown a no-hitter on the road, as Jairo Iriarte, Alan Mundo, and Adam Smith combined to blank Dayton 6-0 on Tuesday night.
It marked the third no-hitter overall in franchise history, and only the second nine-inning no-hitter in the annals of Fort Wayne baseball.
Fort Wayne’s No-Hitter History
- August 19, 2009 vs. Dayton Dragons: Simon Castro (7-inning game)
- May 9, 2013 vs. Great Lakes Loons: Max Fried, Matthew Shepherd, Leonel Campos, and Roman Madrid
- May 16, 2023 @ Dayton Dragons: Jairo Iriarte, Alan Mundo, and Adam Smith