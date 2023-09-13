FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After hosting the first playoff game at Parkview Field since 2017, the TinCaps head north to Midland, Mich. for game two – and, if necessary, game three – in their best-of-three East Division Championship Series against the Great Lakes Loons.

Game two is set for Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Dow Diamond. Miguel Cienfuegos is slated to start on the mound for the TinCaps. Game three would be on Friday night.

While its been six years since the TinCaps made the playoffs, postseason success isn’t something new to this group of players. Many of the current TinCaps – including Victor Lizarraga, Samuel Zavala, and Tyler Robertson – helped lead Low-A Lake Elsinore to the California League Championship last season.