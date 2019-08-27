TinCaps rally to top Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – On a rainy night in West Michigan, the TinCaps beat the elements and rallied back for a 6-4 win over the Whitecaps. The game lasted 3:31, the 12th TinCaps game this season that lasted past the three and a half hour mark.

Early on in the game, Fort Wayne (26-37, 59-72) couldn’t buy a base runner off of Robbie Welhaff. The righty starter allowed just two TinCaps to reach (one hit, one walk) in six scoreless innings with six strikeouts to boot.

On the other side, Omar Cruz was also effective for the TinCaps, allowing just one unearned run on four hits in 4 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts. In his last five starts (dating back to July 26), Cruz has allowed just one earned run in 26 innings with 29 strikeouts.

The Whitecaps (25-38, 46-86) scored two runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-0 lead, which only set the stage for a strange seventh inning. The TinCaps took the lead in the seventh, scoring five runs on three hits plus three costly West Michigan errors. Justin Lopez and Jawuan Harris chipped in RBI hits in the seventh-inning deluge. Harris now has hits in seven straight games and has reached safely in 11 in a row.

After the Whitecaps cut the deficit in half with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, the TinCaps regained a two-run lead via a Lopez single that scored Agustin Ruiz in the eighth. Lopez finished the game with two RBIs, his 13th multi-RBI game of the season.

Just to add to the wackiness of the evening, the ninth inning got interesting for the TinCaps when the Whitecaps put runners on first and third with nobody out. Yet, Franklin Van Gurp bore down, retiring the next three batters in order to clinch a TinCaps win on a rain-soaked night.

Next Game

Tuesday, August 27 @ West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras

– Whitecaps Probable Starter: LHP Robert Klinchock

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

Watch: MiLB.TV