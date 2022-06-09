FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps snapped a 3-game losing skid with a 5-4 win over Lake County on Thursday night.

Brandon Valenzuela put the TinCaps on the board with a 2-run shot to right field in the bottom of the first inning. Valenzuela’s home run was his fourth of the season.

Lake County battled back to take the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Raynel Delgado hit a 2-run triple to tie the game at 2-2. Micael Ramirez then hit a line drive to left field to score Delgado, giving the Captains their first lead of the night, 3-2.

Fort Wayne answered in the fifth inning with a solo shot by Agustin Ruiz, his second of the season.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning, Lake County’s Christian Cairo scored on a wild pitch to put the Captains back in front.

The TinCaps then took the lead for good after Jack Stronach and Olivier Basabe each hit a RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning. Fort Wayne would go on to shut out Lake County the rest of the way to secure the win.

Fort Wayne and Lake County continue their series at Parkview Field on Friday at 7:05 p.m.