FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Down 6-1 in the bottom the sixth Fort Wayne’s bats came alive for the first time this season as the TinCaps rallied to defeat visiting Lake County 8-6 for the team’s first victory of the 2023 season.

TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill opened the scoring with his first home run of the season in the bottom of the first. Merrill was 3-for-4 on the night with two runs scored.

Fort Wayne scored three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to take the lead. The TinCaps are now 1-5 on the season.

The Caps and Captains are slated to play game four of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Parkview Field.