TinCaps rally falls just short as Fort Wayne drops seventh in a row

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite a resilient effort, the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate) on Wednesday night, 7-6, at Parkview Field.

The Captains (31-25) opened scoring on the first pitch of the game, when center fielder Will Brennan belted a first-pitch fastball to right field for his third home run of the season. Shortstop José Tena immediately followed with a double to left field, and later scored on a sacrifice fly from first baseman Joe Naranjo.

Lake County continued to pile on in the second after opening the inning with three straight walks, adding four more run to its total. Brennan again delivered when he singled to center, scoring two. Tena followed with a sacrifice fly, and left fielder George Valera ripped an RBI single. One more came in the third to extend the Captains lead to 7-0.

The TinCaps (23-32) collected their first hit of the game off of Lake County starter Xzavion Curry in the fourth, when second baseman Chris Givin singled up the middle as part of a multi-hit day. Givin was plated on an RBI single from first baseman Seamus Curran to get Fort Wayne on the scoreboard.

The ‘Caps cut into the deficit again in the sixth on the team’s offensive highlight of the night. Shortstop Justin Lopez cracked a two-run, line drive home run down the right field line, bringing left fielder Tirso Ornelas in with him.

In the bottom of the seventh, center fielder Jawuan Harris self-manufactured Fort Wayne’s fourth run of the game. Harris led off the inning with a bunt single and an advancement on a throwing error. He then stole third base for his 14th of the season, and came into score on a wild pitch.

The TinCaps’ comeback bid fell short in the ninth. Two more scored on an RBI single from right fielder Agustin Ruiz and a sacrifice fly from Lopez, but the game ended with the tying run standing on second base and the winning run at first.

Next Game: Thursday, July 8 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)

· – Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Ethan Elliott

· – Lake County Probable Starter: RHP Kevin Coulter

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com